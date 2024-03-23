ADVERTISEMENT

Karaikal police arrest bank employee for cheating a woman

March 23, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

An employee of a private bank was arrested on Friday for an alleged cyber crime fraud in which a 56-year-old woman was tricked and lost ₹15.75 lakh.

M. Rajarajeswari, 56, recently found that ₹15.75 lakh was debited from her bank account and transferred to another account. A case was registered in the town police station here.

On investigation, the police found that Ms. Rajarajeswari had frequently given her mobile phone to Dakshinamurthy, an employee of another bank and a tenant in her house, and asked him to check the balance in her account. Knowing that Ms. Rajarajeshwari had fixed deposits, Dakshinamnurthy had created user ID and password without her knowledge and transferred large sums from her account in three instalments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cyber Crime Cell traced the transactions and the police arrested the accused and recovered ₹15.75 lakh.

Manish, Senior Superintendent of Police, appreciated A. Subramanian, Superintendent of Police (South), I. Praveenkumar, Inspector Cyber Crime Cell and his team, V. Purushothaman of Karaikal Town Police station for cracking the case and arresting the accused promptly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US