Karaikal - Peralam railway line work to commence this month

With the Railway Board, New Delhi, sanctioning funds for laying a new line from Karaikal to Peralam falling under the Tiruchi Railway Division limits, the Southern Railway Construction Organisation (SRCO) has proposed to commence the work soon.

The work is expected to commence in the fourth week of this month, a senior railway officer told The Hindu. The SRCO has been carrying out soil test for a couple of months now on the 23-km stretch for laying foundation and to find out if the soil requires any treatment ahead of commencing the work.

The Railway Board, New Delhi, had sanctioned ₹177.69 crore last year for laying the new line from Karaikal to Peralam as material modification to the gauge conversion of Tiruchi - Nagore – Karaikal broad gauge section and specified the department-wise break up of the estimated project cost for its implementation.

Substantial portion of the funds is to be used for civil engineering works. A metre gauge line laid years ago from Karaikal to Peralam and which remained in existence till the 1980s was dismantled leading to suspension of train services in the section. Amid repeated demands from travellers and general public of Karaikal and those in its vicinity for revival of the rail link, the project of laying a new line was given nod and funds sanctioned by the Railway Board.

As part of the project, the SRCO would construct new railway stations along the stretch including one at Tirunallar where the famous shrine for Lord Saneeswarar is situated, attracting thousands of devotees from various parts of the country. The SRCO would require about three hectares of additional land at Peralam for the new alignment for laying the line, the official further said.

The stretch would have one major bridge which would be constructed across the 'Vanjiyaar' and about 77 minor bridges. The section would have three manned level crossing gates en route and subways. Once the new line is laid and commissioned for operation of train services, Peralam railway station which is in between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur would become a junction.

The project is expected to take one year for completion, the official said adding that the new line from Karaikal to Peralam would substantially reduce time for freight trains proceeding from Karaikal to other destinations via Mayiladuthurai as they need not take a detour via Nagore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur to reach Mayiladuthurai which is the case at present. The new line would also lead to cut in fuel usage in diesel locomotives in both directions, the official further said.