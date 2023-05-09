Karaikal - Peralam new line project to be completed by next March

May 09, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Karaikal - Peralam new broad gauge line project which is being carried out on fast track mode is planned for completion by March next year.

Once it is commissioned, rail connectivity will be restored on the 23-km stretch after a long gap of over three decades. This line will greatly help the railways in moving freight from Karaikal port.

Railway sources said a major bridge being constructed across the Vanjiar in this section was in an advanced stage of completion. The stretch has a total number of 77 minor bridges out of which 67 had been completed. A road over-bridge on the western bypass of Nagapattinam - Chidambaram highway was being constructed with four lanes, with the cost being borne equally by the railways and State government.

In keeping with the policy of the Railway Board, limited use subways (LUB) were being provided. Out of 21 LUBs planned, seven had been completed. The provision of limited use subways, however, has increased the height of the embankment which has in turn had led to increased requirement of earth. The seven manned level crossings would be retained in place of limited use subways.

Alongside these works, construction of station building at Thirunallar was progressing well. The new station building would reflect the architecture of this region. The section has four stations: Ambagarathur, Pathakudi, Thirunallar and Karaikoilpathu. New station buildings would also be constructed at Pathakudi, Ambaragathur and Karaikoilpathu - all in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Initially the project had slowed down due to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and also owing to shortage of funds. However, from 2022 onwards the government grant for the project has been increased and it is being expedited.

The new BG line would cut down travelling time between Karaikal and Peralam by about an hour. The present route between Karaikal and Peralam is via Nagore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur which is circuitous and also involves engine turnaround at Tiruvarur.

A separate project for connecting the northern end of Karaikal port had been sanctioned by the Railway Board this year. The estimate and tender schedule for these works had been prepared and land plan submitted to revenue authorities.

The old Karaikal - Peralam metre gauge line was laid in 1895. It was closed for traffic during 1980s due to “poor patronage.” The new BG line was sanctioned in 2019 as part of Tiruchi - Thanjavur - Nagore- Karaikal gauge conversion project.