Karaikal-Peralam new broad gauge railway line project progressing briskly

November 08, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Karaikal-Peralam new broad gauge line project is progressing at a steady pace with construction of a majority of minor bridges along the stretch having been completed.

Besides laying of a new track, the project which is being executed by the Construction branch of the Southern Railway involves construction of new station buildings, one major bridge, 77 minor bridges, one road over bridge, one road under bridge and 21 limited use subways.

The entire project including electrification of the 23.55 km stretch is being executed at a cost of ₹320.64 crore sanctioned by the Railway Board, New Delhi. The section will be served by six stations: Peralam, Ambagarattur (halt), Pattakudi (halt), Tirunallar, Karai-Kovilpattu (halt) and Karaikal.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the execution of the project, 75 out of the 77 minor bridges have been completed. Fifty per cent of the major bridge work is over. Foundation for the station building at Ambagarattur has been completed besides completion of 75% of earthwork between Tirunallar and Karaikal. Twenty per cent of earthwork is over between Peralam and Tirunallar, officials said.

The Karaikal-Peralam new line project, falling under the Tiruchi Railway Division limits, is an important infrastructure project undertaken by the Construction branch of the Southern Railway.

The project connects Karaikal in Puducherry Union Territory with Peralam falling in Tiruvarur district. A metre gauge line which had existed between Karaikal and Peralam was closed in the mid-1980s and the track was removed. The new broad-gauge line will restore the rail link between Karaikal and Peralam after a gap of over three decades, a press release said.

Benefits

The new line will considerably save journey time to Karaikal from Mayiladuthurai as a circuitous route via Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Nagore had to be taken which is the case at present. The new line with northern end port connectivity will improve operational efficiency besides significantly reducing the running time of freight trains.

The revival of the rail link will provide connectivity to Thirunallar which houses the famous Saneeswarar temple attracting devotees from various parts of the country. Further, Peralam station will become a railway junction once the new line is commissioned, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.