HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karaikal-Peralam new broad gauge railway line project progressing briskly

The project costing over ₹300 crore will restore the rail link between Karaikal and Peralam after a gap over three decades

November 08, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A new broad gauge railway track laid between Karaikal and Peralam

A new broad gauge railway track laid between Karaikal and Peralam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Karaikal-Peralam new broad gauge line project is progressing at a steady pace with construction of a majority of minor bridges along the stretch having been completed.

Besides laying of a new track, the project which is being executed by the Construction branch of the Southern Railway involves construction of new station buildings, one major bridge, 77 minor bridges, one road over bridge, one road under bridge and 21 limited use subways. 

The entire project including electrification of the 23.55 km stretch is being executed at a cost of ₹320.64 crore sanctioned by the Railway Board, New Delhi. The section will be served by six stations: Peralam, Ambagarattur (halt), Pattakudi (halt), Tirunallar, Karai-Kovilpattu (halt) and Karaikal.

As part of the execution of the project, 75 out of the 77 minor bridges have been completed. Fifty per cent of the major bridge work is over. Foundation for the station building at Ambagarattur has been completed besides completion of 75% of earthwork between Tirunallar and Karaikal. Twenty per cent of earthwork is over between Peralam and Tirunallar, officials said.

The Karaikal-Peralam new line project, falling under the Tiruchi Railway Division limits, is an important infrastructure project undertaken by the Construction branch of the Southern Railway.

The project connects Karaikal in Puducherry Union Territory with Peralam falling in Tiruvarur district. A metre gauge line which had existed between Karaikal and Peralam was closed in the mid-1980s and the track was removed. The new broad-gauge line will restore the rail link between Karaikal and Peralam after a gap of over three decades, a press release said.

Benefits

The new line will considerably save journey time to Karaikal from Mayiladuthurai as a circuitous route via Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Nagore had to be taken which is the case at present. The new line with northern end port connectivity will improve operational efficiency besides significantly reducing the running time of freight trains.

The revival of the rail link will provide connectivity to Thirunallar which houses the famous Saneeswarar temple attracting devotees from various parts of the country. Further, Peralam station will become a railway junction once the new line is commissioned, the release added. 

Related Topics

railway / indian railways / Tiruchi / Karaikal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.