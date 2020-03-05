Karaikal-Peralam new broad gauge railway line project awaits release of funds

The Southern Railway Construction Organisation is now awaiting release of funds for the project to lay a new broad gauge railway line from the port town of Karaikal to Peralam via Thirunallar. Sources said preparatory works have been completed already and agencies have been identified for the project.

The Railway Board had sanctioned ₹177.69 crore in early 2019 for laying a new railway line on the 23-km stretch from Karaikal to Peralam. Consequently, the Southern Railway Construction Organisation, which was entrusted with the task of executing the project, identified an agency to carry out soil tests along the stretch. It had also floated tenders to identify the agencies to execute the work of laying the railway line, construction of major and minor bridges and four station buildings en route. Railway sources say soil tests have been completed along the stretch and a report was awaited from the agency. Soil tests are essential to finalise the type of foundation to be laid for construction of bridges.

All other preparatory works connected with the proposed execution of the project have also been completed. The drawings and yard lay outs have also been readied for the proposed project. The project requires about four hectares of land for acquisition near Peralam since there will be a slight change in the proposed new railway line alignment. The plan was to construct four stations along the route at Tirunallar, Koilpathu, Pathakudi and Ambagarathur. A major bridge and 77 minor bridges would be constructed on the stretch.

“The project should be taken up at the earliest and completed speedily. This would be provide rail connectivity to temple town Tirunallar visited by devotees in good numbers,” said V.R. Dhanaseelane, president of the Karaikal District Rail Users Welfare Association.

A metre gauge line was in existence from Karaikal to Peralam several years ago, and was dismantled in the mid-1980s leading to suspension of passenger train services since then. Rail travellers in and around Karaikal have for long been seeking the restoration of the line since it is a shorter route to reach Mayiladuthurai from Karaikal instead of taking a detour via Nagore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur which is the case at present for trains proceeding to Karaikal.

The sanction for the project by the Railway Board have gladdened rail travellers as it paves the way for the revival of the rail link which would turn Peralam into a railway junction since the station falls along the Mayiladuthurai – Tiruvarur broad gauge section.

Railway officials hope that the funds would be released at the earliest which would enable commencement of the project. “If the allotment of funds comes through, the project could be completed in one-and half-years,” a Railway official said.

The new line would enable transport of coal, iron ore and fertilizer from Karaikal Port to other destinations via Mayiladuthurai and Peralam instead of taking the circuitous route via Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur thereby reducing time and fuel usage by diesel locomotives.