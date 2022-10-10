Karaikal - Peralam new BG line project on fast track set for completion next fiscal

With the Karaikal - Peralam new broad gauge line works proceeding in full swing, the Southern Railway authorities have aimed to complete the entire project in the next financial year.

The Southern Railway Construction Organisation has been entrusted with the task of executing the work of laying a BG line on the Karaikal - Peralam section after the Railway Board, New Delhi, gave its nod and sanctioned funds for carrying out the project.

Once completed, the Karaikal - Peralam rail link will be restored after a long gap of over 30 years. The Railway Board, New Delhi, had sanctioned the project as material modification to the gauge conversion of Tiruchi - Nagore - Karaikal section.

Explaining the pace of the ongoing works, a senior railway official said 45 minor bridges have been constructed out of the total number of 77 minor bridges along the section. Construction of a major bridge across the Vanjiar river near Karaikal was under way. The sub structure works have been completed and the superstructure works of the new major bridge were in progress. The Karaikal - Peralam section has Karai Kovilpathu, Thirunallar, Pathakudi and Ambagarathur stations enroute.

Construction of new station buildings at Karai Kovilpathu and Thirunallar had commenced. The new BG line work was proceeding in full swing on the Karaikal - Thirunallar stretch, the official added. As part of the project, a road over bridge is to be constructed near Karaikal on a cost sharing basis between the railways and the Puducherry government.

The Southern Railway Construction Organisation would require about two hectares of land near Peralam in Tiruvarur district and around 1.1 hectares from the Puducherry government for the railway line project. The official said the Southern Railway Construction Organisation was expecting to acquire land near Peralam for the project soon. Arrangements would be made for a yard at Peralam as part of the project.

A metre gauge line existed from Karaikal to Peralam via Thirunallar till the mid-1980s when the Southern Railway stopped rail services with the track being dismantled thereafter. The laying of a new BG line now will restore the rail link from Karaikal to Peralam via Thirunallar which houses the famous shrine of Lord Saneeswarar attracting devotees from various parts of the country. It will also make it a shorter route for trains to reach Karaikal from Mayiladuthurai via Peralam instead of taking a detour through Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Nagore which is the case at present. Further, Peralam station will become a railway junction once the BG line is laid.