Karaikal-Peralam BG line project poised to get a big push

February 11, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - TIRUCHI

With substantial funds allocated for its execution, the ongoing Karaikal - Peralam new broad gauge line project is poised to get a big push in the 2023-24 fiscal.

The Centre has allocated ₹183.54 crore for the 23-km Karaikal - Peralam project and for laying a new BG line between Nagapattinam and Thiruthuraipoondi via Thirukuvalai - the birthplace of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Being executed by the Southern Railway Construction Organisation, the Karaikal - Peralam project is proceeding in full swing with construction of minor bridges, a major bridge, a road overbridge and new station buildings currently under way. The allocation for the ongoing project in the 2023-24 financial year has been substantial, said a senior railway official.

Highlighting the current pace of the Karaikal - Peralam new line project, the official said construction of over 60 minor bridges out of more than 70 minor bridges along the stretch had been completed. Construction of the superstructure of a major bridge across Vanjiaar was apace. Similarly, construction of new station buildings at Karaikoilpathu and Thirunallar was in progress. Construction of new station buildings at Pathakudi and Ambagarathur was expected to be taken up soon. The road overbridge near Karaikal is to be executed on a cost sharing basis.

The Southern Railway Construction Organisation would require some portion of land near Thirunallar, the official said adding land acquisition had been completed at Peralam falling under Tiruvarur district. With the sanction of funds being sizeable, the official said that the railways were aiming to complete the project in the 2023-24 fiscal.

The new line will restore the rail link between Karaikal and Peralam after a gap of over three decades. A metre gauge line, which existed between Karaikal and Peralam, was closed in the mid-1980s. The revival of the rail link would provide connectivity to Thirunallar that houses the famous Saneeswarar temple which attracts devotees from various parts of the country. The new line will cut journey time to Karaikal from Mayiladuthurai, as otherwise a circuitous route via Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Nagore has to be taken. Peralam station will become a railway junction once the new line is commissioned.