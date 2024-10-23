Karaikal People’s Struggle Committee urges government to address lack of toilet facilities in anganwadis

The Karaikal People’s Struggle Committee has urged the Puducherry government to address the lack of toilet facilities in several anganwadis across Karaikal district.

In a formal request, the committee emphasised the need for immediate action to ensure that proper toilet facilities are provided in all 172 anganwadis.

J. Surya, secretary of the committee, highlighted that many Anganwadis, particularly in areas such as Nehru Nagar, Thirunagar, Periyapetu, Paravai Petu, Kallarai Pettu, Kumsakattalai, and Kothalampettu, lack basic toilet facilities.

As a result, anganwadi workers are forced to rely on nearby households for restroom access, which has caused inconvenience and even led to discriminatory practices when workers are denied access based on caste or other factors.

“We request the Karaikal administration to take serious note of this issue,” Mr.Surya said. He called for a detailed survey to be conducted on all anganwadis, both on government and private lands, to identify gaps and initiate construction of proper toilet facilities for the benefit of the workers.

The committee hopes that the government will act swiftly to resolve this pressing issue, ensuring the dignity and well-being of anganwadi workers across Karaikal.

