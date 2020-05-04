Karaikal on the edge of a precipice despite being in the green zone

Despite being classified as green zone with no COVID-19 case, the Karaikal administration finds itself on the edge of a precipice surrounded by districts categorised as red and orange zones. Karaikal district shares borders with Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam categorised as red zone and orange zone respectively, and welfare organisations have been raising concerns about two-way movement of people through the check posts on the borders.

“The district administration has not done enough to prevent entry of people from Nagapattinam district through the Nandalar Check Post,” said V.R. Dhanaseelane, president, Karaikal District Citizens and Rail Users' Welfare Association.

Liquor outlets must remain closed until the surrounding districts come under green classification. Else, Karaikal will witness movement of potential COVID-19 carriers. “There is bound to be a spurt in the movement of people from the Tamil Nadu side into Karaikal since liquor is available for cheaper rates,” he said. The Puducherry Government has neither the financial resources nor medical infrastructure to handle an outbreak, said S. Anandkumar, president, India Against Corruption, Karaikal. The police department has plans to rope in NCC cadets in rural parts and security guards in urban places to step up measures for containment of COVID-19 infection.

Citing the advisory issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, District Collector Anand Sharma said though Karaikal is a green zone,the administration has the leverage to put additional restrictions in place as it deems fit as it is surrounded by Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts where the COVID-19 infection is high.

Lifting of lockdown restrictions in Karaikal will be based on the rate of spread of the infection in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts, the Collector said.

Though economic activities are important, restrictions will be lifted only in a phased manner, he said.