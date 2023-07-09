Karaikal MLA puts forth demands to Railway Board

July 09, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Karaikal South legislator A.M.H. Nazeem has put forth a set of long-felt railway-related demands of the people of the Karaikal region to the Railway Board, New Delhi, for consideration. In a memorandum to the Chairman, Railway Board, Mr. Nazeem said Karaikal had no proper train facilities despite being a terminal railway station with the town witnessing heavy movement of devotees.

He appealed to the Railway Board to introduce a daily day time express train from Tambaram to Karaikal and back. He also appealed to the Railway Board to extend the Madurai - Punalur - Madurai trains up to Karaikal as it would enable a direct train service to Madurai and southern districts from Karaikal.

The weekly special Bengaluru - Velankanni - Bengaluru trains operated by the South Western Railway could be run as a daily service. He also appealed to the Board to accord approval for extending the Erode - Tiruchi - Erode trains up to Karaikal as recommended by the Tiruchi Railway Division.

The grievances of Karaikal region had not been fulfilled for several years despite repeated representations by various railway passenger associations and elected representatives, he said and appealed to the Railway Board to consider his demands in the interest of Karaikal region and the people of Nagapattinam district.

