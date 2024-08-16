Karaikal Jipmer students stage protest against Kolkata doctor’s murder

Undergraduate students at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer)’s Karaikal campus staged a protest on Friday against the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor last week at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The students, holding placards and posters condemning the crime, took out a protest march from the Jipmer campus to the Karaikal town bus stand. They demanded justice for the victim and called for improved workplace safety for women doctors across the country.

