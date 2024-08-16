ADVERTISEMENT

Karaikal Jipmer students stage protest against Kolkata doctor’s murder

Published - August 16, 2024 06:50 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Undergraduate students of Jipmer Karaikal taking out a protest march in Karaikal on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Undergraduate students at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer)’s Karaikal campus staged a protest on Friday against the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor last week at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The students, holding placards and posters condemning the crime, took out a protest march from the Jipmer campus to the Karaikal town bus stand. They demanded justice for the victim and called for improved workplace safety for women doctors across the country.

CONNECT WITH US