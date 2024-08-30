Karaikal introduces IVF technology in livestock breeding to boost milk production

In a first for Karaikal, the Department of Animal Husbandry has introduced in vitro fertilisation (IVF) technology to enhance livestock breeding and boost milk production in the district.

Launched last week, this advancement over traditional breeding methods is expected to set a new benchmark in cattle breeding in the Union Territory.

In the past, livestock breeding in Karaikal was primarily conducted using artificial insemination (AI) and sex-sorted semen technology at veterinary dispensaries. While these methods allowed selective breeding, the IVF technique offers a higher level of genetic improvement. Joint Director of the Animal Husbandry Department M. Gopinath said: “The project will be implemented under the Government of India’s Rashtriya Gokul Mission - Accelerated Breed Improvement Program (ABIP), with assistance from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in Hyderabad.”

The department plans to perform IVF on 100 cows, aiming to produce 100 genetically superior calves. Embryos will be collected from high-yielding, genetically potent super ovulated dams inseminated with high genetic potential sires. These embryos will be flushed, collected, and implanted into surrogate cows on the seventh day of the oocyte stage. The first batch of calves is expected to be born next year, marking the arrival of high-yielding, disease-resistant cows.

The cost of implementing the IVF technique is estimated at ₹21,000 per cow. Under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, a subsidy of ₹5,000 is provided by the Centre, and farmers’ share of ₹16,000 is contributed by the Puducherry Government to the NDDB, making the process accessible to farmers. This full subsidy support is expected to encourage wider adoption of the technology.

Karaikal requires 40,000 litres of milk daily, but local production meets only 15,000 litres, making the region reliant on Tamil Nadu for the shortfall. By promoting superior germ plasm through IVF, the initiative aims at increasing local milk production and reduce dependency on external sources, moving Karaikal closer to self-sufficiency.

IVF offers a 90% chance of producing female offspring with superior germ plasm, reducing the number of non-productive male calves and supporting sustainable dairy farming. The project has been implemented in 40 cows in the last one week, with plans to continue in batches in the coming months. The initiative aims to enhance milk production, improve cattle health, and conserve valuable indigenous breeds, strengthening Karaikal’s dairy sector.

