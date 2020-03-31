Karaikal introduces e-pass to facilitate inter-district travel

Karaikal administration has initiated an e-pass system, obviating the need for traders and others intending to travel beyond the district for genuine reasons during the COVID-19 lockdown period to approach the Collectorate in person.

The applicants will henceforth be required to send their details to a designated Whatsapp number: 9488770024, for obtaining the e-pass.

The applicants are required to furnish their name, address, type of goods and services, reason for travel, date of travel, time of travel, the vehicle type (motorcycle or car, registration number, travel route, photo ID proof, the number of persons taken along, and Whatsapp mobile number.

The request will be processed promptly and the e-pass will be sent to the Whatsapp mobile number of applicant. The e-pass can be shown to the police for inter-district travel, Karaikal Collector Arjun Sharma said.

Elaborating on the new initiatives taken for the convenience of the residents during the lockdown period, Mr. Arjun Sharma said the administration has identified a team of 17 doctors through the Indian Red Cross Society to provide consulting services in allopathy and other systems of medicine through mobile and telephone numbers. The numbers of doctors and the timings at which they could be consulted will be conveyed through the media shortly. In case of emergency or small consulting requirements, the residents could reach out to the doctors. Others can avail the utility of the Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres and the government hospitals, he said.

To ensure the livelihood of the poor and migrant labourers, the district administration will mobilise voluntary donations in kind.

Clothing material for stitching masks and protective gear, mattresses, groceries, rice, flour, atta, dals, soap, sanitisers, disinfectants, and other essential commodities of good quality will be collected from donors from their doorsteps by representatives of district administration who could be called over phone: 9487087199 / 9786499558. Urging the residents to donate generously, the Collector said the poor and needy will be taken care of.

With effect from Wednesday (April 1), all vegetable shops, markets, and grocery shops will be kept open from 6 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

Petrol bunks will be kept open from 6 a.m to 6 p.m. However, the public will be allowed in the petrol bunks only till 2.30 p.m.

Only government vehicles and government employees could purchase fuel until 6 p.m. by producing ID cards, the Collector said.

All pharmacies, and milk booths will be kept open round the clock, he said.