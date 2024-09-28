ADVERTISEMENT

Karaikal govt. hospital gets MRI scanner

Published - September 28, 2024 05:16 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Karaikal Government Hospital, which was established in 1908, has received an MRI scanner now. The Puducherry government has allotted the new MRI equipment to the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Kannagi, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said patients previously had to be referred to Puducherry for MRI scans.  “That will no longer be necessary. MRI scanner helps diagnose the body, including the brain and spine, and is especially useful in detecting tumours, joint injuries, and other conditions,” Dr. Kannagi said.

The hospital was preparing to start doing MRI scans within 45 days and had requested two technicians from the Puducherry government to operate the machine.

The new MRI scanner, installed on the ground floor this week, had been acquired at a cost of ₹9 crore. The addition would enhance the hospital’s diagnostic capabilities, which already include X-ray, ultrasound, and CT scan services.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US