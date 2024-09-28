Karaikal govt. hospital gets MRI scanner

The Karaikal Government Hospital, which was established in 1908, has received an MRI scanner now. The Puducherry government has allotted the new MRI equipment to the hospital.

S. Kannagi, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said patients previously had to be referred to Puducherry for MRI scans. “That will no longer be necessary. MRI scanner helps diagnose the body, including the brain and spine, and is especially useful in detecting tumours, joint injuries, and other conditions,” Dr. Kannagi said.

The hospital was preparing to start doing MRI scans within 45 days and had requested two technicians from the Puducherry government to operate the machine.

The new MRI scanner, installed on the ground floor this week, had been acquired at a cost of ₹9 crore. The addition would enhance the hospital’s diagnostic capabilities, which already include X-ray, ultrasound, and CT scan services.