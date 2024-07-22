GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karaikal gets its first mobile veterinary clinic

Published - July 22, 2024 09:17 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry Minister P.N.R Thirumurugan inaugurates an ambulance in Karaikal

Puducherry Minister P.N.R Thirumurugan inaugurates an ambulance in Karaikal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Puducherry Minister P.N.R Thirumurugan inaugurated an ambulance intended to be used as a mobile veterinary clinic in Karaikal on Sunday. The ambulance valued at ₹lakh, was launched under the Government of India’s Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP).

“The district has approximately 18,000 cattle, 40,000 sheep and goats, and a significant number of pet animals like cats and dogs that receive regular treatment. The department also provides assistance to the forest department in treating other animals upon request.The mobile clinic is a comprehensive facility that includes a package, a call centre, two doctors, and a driver on contract basis.” said Animal Husbandry Department Joint Director M. Gopinath.

“As of now we have received the vehicle and we expect the rest to be given to us soon.The mobile clinic is equipped to perform minor surgeries and will visit all parts of the district with the option to respond to emergency calls as needed.”This is the first time the district has received such an advanced ambulance facility, with the previous ambulance, repurposed from human healthcare, being unable to transport patients due to lack of facilities.” added Dr.Gopinath.

The clinic was flagged off by the Minister in the presence of Karaikal Collector T. Manikandan at a function held at the Karaikal District Collector’s office.

