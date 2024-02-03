Karaikal fishers end protest following assurances from district administration

February 03, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KARAIKAL

Fishermen from Pattinacherry village in Karaikal district ended their protest following assurances from the district administration to dredge the Thirumalairajan estuary and build breakwater structures.

Hundreds of fishermen from the village near Thirupattinam in Karaikal enclave resorted to protest, including launching a march with black flags to the shore and a hunger strike since January 25.

They refrained from venturing into the sea and demanded to dredge the estuary of Thirumalairajan river. They demanded construction of breakwater structures to ensure smooth passage of fishing boats near the estuary and reopen the ice plant in their locality.

Following their protest, Karaikal Collector A. Kulothungan held talks with the villagers recently and assured them that the Puducherry government would take steps to dredge and build breakwater structures at Thirumalairajan river estuary.

Further, he promised to take steps to reopen and operate the ice plant in Thirupattinam and construct an overhead water tank at the village in two months. Following the assurance by the Collector, the fishermen called off their protest.

