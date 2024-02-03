GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karaikal fishers end protest following assurances from district administration

February 03, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen from Pattinacherry village in Karaikal district ended their protest following assurances from the district administration to dredge the Thirumalairajan estuary and build breakwater structures.

Hundreds of fishermen from the village near Thirupattinam in Karaikal enclave resorted to protest, including launching a march with black flags to the shore and a hunger strike since January 25.

They refrained from venturing into the sea and demanded to dredge the estuary of Thirumalairajan river. They demanded construction of breakwater structures to ensure smooth passage of fishing boats near the estuary and reopen the ice plant in their locality.

Following their protest, Karaikal Collector A. Kulothungan held talks with the villagers recently and assured them that the Puducherry government would take steps to dredge and build breakwater structures at Thirumalairajan river estuary.

Further, he promised to take steps to reopen and operate the ice plant in Thirupattinam and construct an overhead water tank at the village in two months. Following the assurance by the Collector, the fishermen called off their protest.

Related Topics

Karaikal / fishing industry / Puducherry / Tiruchi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.