Karaikal farmers say they are facing BPT seed paddy shortage; officials say there is enough stock

Agriculture Department officials say they have not received any complaint from farmers about shortage of seeds; farmers say they are forced to buy from private dealers

Updated - September 01, 2024 09:04 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 09:03 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Karaikal district in Puducherry is reported to be facing a shortage of BPT seed paddy, which is usually sold at a subsidised price of ₹10 a kg through the Agriculture Department. Farmers, who prefer this popular fine variety seed, said the government sales centres have run out of stock and they were now forced to buy from private dealers at higher prices.

P.G. Somu, Joint Secretary of Delta Vivasayigal Sangam, said shortage of BPT seeds had left farmers struggling in the current planting season. “Farmers cannot afford to buy seeds from private dealers. We urge the district administration to take immediate action,” he said.

However, the department denied any shortages. A senior official said: “We have distributed 60 tonnes of seeds and arranged for an additional 15 tonnes from Puducherry. We have not received any formal complaint from farmers about seed shortages.”

