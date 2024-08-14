Karaikal farmers demand wider access to subsidised seeds and fertilizers

Farmers in Karaikal have urged the government to ensure that seeds, fertilizers, and other agricultural inputs are made available for sale across all five communes in the region. Currently, these essential resources are available only in two communes, a situation that farmers argue significantly increases their transportation costs, placing an undue burden on them.

P.G. Somu, Joint Secretary of the Delta Vivasayigal Sangam, voiced the concerns of the farming community, stating, “Seeds are currently available with a subsidy of ₹10 per kilogram through a Farmer Producer Organization in Nedungadu commune, as well as at PAJENCOA, KVK, and the State Seed Farm in Mathur. However, this limited availability forces farmers to travel long distances, which is both time-consuming and costly.”

Farmers have been particularly affected since the discontinuation of services by the Pondicherry Agro Services and Industries Corporation Limited (PASIC), few years ago, which previously provided seeds, fertilizers, and other agricultural inputs in all communes across Karaikal. Since PASIC’s closure, many farmers have had to rely on private suppliers in Tamil Nadu, where there is already a reported shortage of seed stock.

An official from the Agriculture Department commented on the situation, saying, “We have been providing subsidized seeds at four locations in Nedungadu and Thirunallar. In Karaikal, farmers can access these centers within 4 kilometers. If there is specific demand in a particular commune, we are open to establishing additional sales centers. We have also issued fertilizer sales certifications to cooperative organizations and private shops within Karaikal to meet the farmers’ needs.”

The official added that the government has recently introduced a ₹10 per kilogram subsidy on seeds, with an increased 75% subsidy for farmers belonging to Scheduled Castes. “So far, we have supplied 15-20 tonnes of seeds,” the official noted.