December 23, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Southern Railway has announced that the Karaikal - Ernakulam Junction train (No. 16187) will be permanently augmented by one sleeper class coach with effect from December 25.

The Ernakulam Junction - Karaikal train (No 16188) will be permanently augmented by one sleeper class coach with effect from December 26, a press release said.