ADVERTISEMENT

Karaikal district has 1.66 lakh voters, list released 

January 05, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Collector and Returning Officer A. Kulothungan releasing the final list of the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in Karaikal district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Karaikal district administration on Friday released the final electoral rolls for the five Assembly constituencies in the district after the special summary revision carried out with January 1 as qualifying date.

District Collector and Returning Officer A. Kulothungan released the photo electoral rolls for Nedungadu, Thirunallar, Karaikal North, Karaikal South, and Neravy T.R. Pattinam Assembly constituencies in Karaikal district collectorate in the presence of the representatives from recognised political parties and district-level officers.

There were 1,66,214 voters in Karaikal district, with 89,258 women, 76,932 men, and 24 third-gender voters. Women voters outnumber men in the district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Assembly constituency-wise number of voters in Karaikal district is Karaikal North 36,379, Nedungadu 32,683, Karaikal South 32,629, Thirunallar 32,613, and Neravy T.R. Pattinam 31,910. All polling booths in the district will display the electoral rolls from Friday, according to a press release from the district administration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US