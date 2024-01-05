Karaikal district has 1.66 lakh voters, list released 

January 05, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Karaikal district administration on Friday released the final electoral rolls for the five Assembly constituencies in the district after the special summary revision carried out with January 1 as qualifying date.

District Collector and Returning Officer A. Kulothungan released the photo electoral rolls for Nedungadu, Thirunallar, Karaikal North, Karaikal South, and Neravy T.R. Pattinam Assembly constituencies in Karaikal district collectorate in the presence of the representatives from recognised political parties and district-level officers.

There were 1,66,214 voters in Karaikal district, with 89,258 women, 76,932 men, and 24 third-gender voters. Women voters outnumber men in the district.

The Assembly constituency-wise number of voters in Karaikal district is Karaikal North 36,379, Nedungadu 32,683, Karaikal South 32,629, Thirunallar 32,613, and Neravy T.R. Pattinam 31,910. All polling booths in the district will display the electoral rolls from Friday, according to a press release from the district administration.