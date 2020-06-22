Karaikal district administration tightens vigil at border checkposts, porous entry points

The Karaikal district administration has intensified measures to regulate movement of vehicles at the entry points in the wake of the gradual increase in COVID-19 positive cases causing consternation among residents.

While additional police personnel have been posted in the border check-posts, over 25 “porous” entry points where there used to be unrestricted entry of people without passes have been identified and sealed. Revenue and police departments have undertaken joint measures to prevent movement of people at Karaimedu road, Padutharkollai village, Veerapandy Nagar, and many other porous entry points.

Personnel have been posted at some of the porous entry points, and in other locations trenches have been dug to prevent movement of two-wheelers. Volunteers have also been roped in to prevent entry of people into Karaikal at the porous points, Superintendent of Police, Karaikal North, Raghunayagam, said.

Intensified checking was visible at Mela Vanjore, Nandalaru and other border check-posts. Except for goods vehicles, permitted vehicles and medical emergency, the rest of the vehicles coming in without valid e-passes were turned away.

Out of Puducherry's three enclaves, Karaikal is the most affected by COVID-19 infection. There are seven active cases in Karaikal, compared to just one in Yanam and none in Mahe. Three patients were treated and discharged in Karaikal, as per official figures.

Calling for rigid measures, the president of Karaikal unit of India Against Corruption C. Anandkumar said the free movement of people at the porous entry points would cause disastrous consequences.

The police department must not let out the identity of locals passing on information about strangers in residential localities, Prof. Anandkumar emphasised and called for starting of two COVID-19 testing centres in Karaikal, one at JIPMER Hospital and the other at the Government Hospital. There was now no transparency in the way the tests of samples lifted from patients were being conducted at Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital and at the JIPMER Hospital in Puducherry, he said, and emphasised on auditing of deaths of elderly people.

Lockdown to be stringent

The district administration has taken steps for intensification of the lockdown measures. Citing the measures discussed at a meeting convened by the State Disaster Management Authority, District Collector Arjun Sharma said all shops and establishments, including liquor shops and petrol pumps, will function from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. only, with effect from June 23. The timing for milk booths is 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and medical shops are permitted to function without any restrictions.

The restriction, was, however, not applicable to industrial, agricultural, fishing activities, government offices and hospitals.

Dine in restaurants will be permitted only till 2 p.m. Restaurants are permitted to operate till 6 p.m. for take aways only. The beach in Karaikal will be kept closed for 10 days from June 23, he said.

The Collector appealed to people above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below 10 years of age to remain at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

Any person violating these regulations will be liable to be punished under provisions of Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005; Epidemic Act, 1897; besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable, the Collector warned.