Karaikal Deputy Collector arrested in temple land scam

Published - October 12, 2024 07:24 pm IST - KARAIKAL

It was found that forged documents, including a fake government order for a “Karaikal Smart City” project, were used to facilitate the sale of this land

The Hindu Bureau

In the ongoing land scam investigation involving Sri Parvatheeswarar Swamy Temple in Kovilpathu, Karaikal, Deputy Collector G. Johnson, 59, was arrested on Friday along with several others who were previously arrested in connection with the case. The scam revolves around the alleged illegal sale of temple land using forged documents.

The temple, which owns a substantial amount of land, had previously leased portions to institutions such as Jipmer and others. Recent complaints suggested that a portion of the temple land was sold illegally, prompting an investigation.

According to the authorities, 10 acres of temple land were initially allocated for GAIL. When the company later sought only two acres, the remaining eight acres became the focus of fraudulent activities. It was found that forged documents, including a fake government order for a “Karaikal Smart City” project, were used to facilitate the sale of this land.

Johnson was arrested after an inquiry into the involvement of officials in facilitating the sale. The case has caused concern to the administration, with additional scrutiny expected regarding Johnson’s role in other approvals such as licences for local establishments.

Earlier, the police arrested land broker Sivaraman, document writer Karthik, and surveyor Renuka, with investigations under way. Renuka’s accounts reportedly show transactions amounting to ₹4.32 crore. The police are looking for JCB Anand in connection with the case.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
