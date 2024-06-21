Karaikal comes alive with Mangani festival

A large number of devotees on Friday threw ripe mangoes as an offering to the processional deity of Lord Pichandavar as part of the Mangani festival. The festival is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the Tamil month of Aani in veneration of Karaikal Ammaiyar, one of the 63 Nayanmars.

It is believed that Punithavaithi, who later came to be referred to as Karaikal Ammaiyar, offered the mango that she had kept for her husband (Paramadattan) to a saint (Lord Siva in disguise). When her husband asked for the mango, she offered prayers to god and soon a mango fell on her hand from nowhere. Her husband considered her a supernatural being and left her. After that, she renounced her material life and took to a spiritual journey.

Devotees from Karaikal and nearby districts participated in the festival. Several devotees threw mangoes from the residential buildings while the idol of Pichandavar (Shiva) passed through their streets with a belief that the fruits reach the god. Pichandavar’s procession passed through Perumal Koil Street, Bharathiyar Street, Kennadiyar Street, Matha Koil Street, and Lemore Street before returning to the temple.

Over 300 policemen were deployed on security duty for the festival. The district administration had declared a local holiday on Tuesday for the festival.

