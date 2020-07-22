Karaikal chamber seeks cordial approach

Karaikal Chamber of Commerce has urged the district administration to instruct officials to adopt a cordial approach towards trade and business establishments while implementing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
In a letter to Collector Arjun Sharma, Chamber president A. Muthaiya said at a time when the transactions had dwindled down due to restricted hours of business, officials implementing the safety protocol were imposing hefty fines on customers even for minor deviations.
While assuring to extend the fullest cooperation to authorities by way of conducting business within the stipulated time in the interests of public safety, Mr. Muthaiya urged the Collector to issue proper instructions to officials to have smooth relationship with business community.
The business community, which was already struggling to sustain their activities due to absence of floating population from Tamil Nadu, was struggling to meet expenditure towards salaries of employees, payment of business taxes and municipal taxes, and payment of rent to landlords, Mr. Muthaiya said in the letter.
