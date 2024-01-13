GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karaikal Carnival to be held from January 14 to 17

Music concerts, Pattimandram, comedy shows, ,mini marathon, sporting events, food festival, flower shows, art and craft expo, and dance shows will be part of the four-day carnival

January 13, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry Tourism Department and the Karaikal district administration are gearing for the “Karaikal Carnival”, a cultural festival celebrated annually at the District Sports Stadium on the Karaikal bypass, to be held from January 14 to 17.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan and Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Ministers, and senior officials are likely to participate in the cultural fest.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place by the Karaikal district police for the smooth conduct of the festival. Manish Shaurya, Senior Superintendent of Police, Karaikal district, said the police had made several traffic diversions to facilitate the public.

Vehicles from Nagore should take a left at M.O.H petrol bunk and proceed towards Kamarajar Salai, P.K. Salai to reach the Karaikal new bus stand. Similarly, vehicles from the Karaikal bus stand and going to the Karaikal Carnival venue should go via P.K. Salai and V.O.C Salai. Vehicles that exit the venue should go through Thomas Arul Street, Kamarajar Salai, and Bharathiyar Road. The traffic diversions will be in force from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for four days during the event.

The police have arranged five parking lots for light and medium vehicles at the RTO office, south side of the R.R. petrol bunk, near Saptaswaram old age home, Vikram Sarabhai Road, and near the beach. QR codes have been displayed at the border areas of Karaikal to guide tourists coming from neighbouring districts to the nearest parking lot.

Collector A. Kulothungan told The Hindu that arrangements had been made to run special buses between the event venue and Karaikal new bus stand, M.O.H petrol bunk, and Madhagadi. Music concerts, Pattimandram, comedy shows, ,mini marathon, sporting events, food festival, flower shows, art and craft expo, and dance shows will be part of the four-day carnival.

