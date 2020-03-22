Karaikal administration invokes Section 144 CPC

The Karaikal administration has invoked Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, prohibiting assembly of five or more persons in the district till March 31 with effect from 9 p.m. on Sunday, as a preventive measure against spread of novel coronavirus.

Since the infectious disease spreads from one person to another through respiratory droplets or from touching contaminated surfaces and then touching ones face, enforcement of social distancing has become essential through further restrictions.

Assembly of five or more persons has been prohibited in public streets or thoroughfares or public places, District Collector Arjun Sharma said in a press release issued on Sunday.

The order shall not apply to agencies / officials of the government involved in the enforcement of law and order, duty relating to containment of corona virus and the maintenance of essential services, the release said.

On Saturday, the district administration had, in the interest of public health, advised postponement of non-essential social and cultural gatherings till April 4, 2020. As for weddings fixed earlier, the gathering should be limited to the minimum in order to ensure social distancing of one metre.

The function premises should be maintained in hygienic condition and sanitisers must be made available at the entry point, the Collector said. The district administration has also instructed banks to equip ATMs with sanitisers, and to make sure that there is no over-crowding within the premises.

Social distancing of one metre should be ensured, the Collector said. In another instruction to the commercial establishments, the district administration issued an advisory instructing them to arrange for hand washing facility at the entrance of the shops.