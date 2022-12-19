Karaikal administration initiates ‘Good Governance Week’

December 19, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Karaikal district administration on Monday launched its week-long Nallatchi Vaaram (Good Governance Week) ideating it as a one-stop centre for addressing the needs of the residents.

Anganwadi workers have been vested wi th the responsibility of creating awareness of the utility of the programme involving all government departments by Collector L. Mohamed Mansoor.

The administration, through this measure, intends to ensure better reach of the public services rendered through the government department and the welfare schemes of the Puducherry Government.

On Monday, the Social Welfare Department conducted a programme to redress grievances of differently abled people.

On Tuesday, a free medical camp has been planned at Ammayarkovil Manimandapam. Free treatment will be provided to the people. The people will be provided with ayurveda and siddha treatment as well, according to officials.

The people have also been informed that medical insurance will be facilitated, and have been instructed to produce their aadhar cards and mobile numbers for the purpose.

