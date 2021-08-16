KAPV Medical College reopens for students

Tiruchi

16 August 2021 19:18 IST

Two students of K. A. P. Viswanathan Government Medical College were found to be COVID-19 positive after which they were isolated ahead of reopening of classes for the students on Monday. The students were subject to compulsory RT-PCR tests when the results returned positive, officials said.

Two girl students, one from the 2019 batch, and the other from 2020 batch tested positive following which one returned to her hometown with her family for treatment. Both students had not come in contact with other students as they were yet to commence classes when the results declared them COVID-19 positive, A. Arshiya Begum, Vice-Principal of the college said.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Begum said that the students were asked to take the COVID-19 test regardless of whether they had been vaccinated. Of the 600 students tested from all five batches, only two tested positive while the remaining have returned to classes, she said. According to protocol, the students would undergo tests at regular intervals.

Each batch consists of 150 students who have been divided into three batches. Each batch would have a separate schedule to ensure that there was no crowding in classrooms.

Dr. Begum also said that for the students of 2016-2019 batches a refresher course would be conducted ahead of their examinations in September.