Kapil Moreshwar reviews Central government schemes in Pudukottai

Union Minister of State for Panchayat Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil reviewed various schemes taken up in Pudukottai district on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Minister evaluated projects carried out by several departments such as rural development, agriculture, school education, public health, forest, animal husbandry, food safety, Integrated Child Development Programme, etc.

Projects sanctioned under Centre-sponsored schemes were reviewed. These included projects taken up under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

Mr. Patil said that all the Central government projects would contribute to the progress and development of the country only when they were made available to the general public. He instructed the officials to visit the public to educate them about the schemes implemented for their benefit.

Earlier, the Minister paid a visit to a Narikuravar Colony in Rethinakottai, inspected the area and heard public grievances. He also inspected houses under construction for underprivileged people sanctioned under Prime Minister’s Housing For All Scheme - Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at Rajendrapuram village in Aranthangi. He inspected 120 houses that are being built at a cost of ₹11.40 crore.

Collector Kavitha Ramu, District Revenue Officer M. Selvi and other senior officials took part in the meeting.