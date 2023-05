May 08, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KARAIKAL

G. Kannabiran, Director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Sri City, Chittoor, assumed charge as Director (in-charge) of the National Institute of Technology - Puducherry (NITPY), Karaikal, on Monday. On May 3, the Union Ministry of Education appointed Mr. Kannabiran as the Director (in-charge) of NITPY, succeeding K. Sankaranarayanasamy, whose tenure has ended. The institute also organised a farewell for the outgoing Director on Monday, said a release.