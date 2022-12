December 02, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The annual “Kandoori” festival of Sheikh Dawood Andavar Dargah at Jambuvanodai near Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district will be celebrated on Sunday night. While the pot containing sandal paste will be taken out from the Dargah in a procession through important thoroughfares at midnight and brought back to the Dargah on December 4, the sandal paste will be applied to the tomb at the Dargah in the early morning hours of December 5, according to a release from the Dargah.

ADVERTISEMENT