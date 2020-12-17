Tiruchirapalli

Kandoori festival begins at Muthupettai dargah

The Kandoori festival commenced at Muthupettai Dargha in Tiruvarur district on Tuesday.

The traditional festival began with the hoisting of the holy flag on the dargha premises.

The main event of ‘sandal paste pot’ procession would be held on the night of December 24 .

The sandal paste would be applied on the tomb at the dargha during the early morning hours of December 25.

The festival would come to an end with lowering of the holy flag on December 28, according to the dargha authorities.

