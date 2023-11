November 16, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The annual Kandhoori festival of the Jambuvanodai Dargha at Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district commenced on November 14 night with the hoisting of the holy flag. The main event of the ‘Sandal Urus Mubarak’ will be held on November 23 and the lowering of the holy flag on November 27, according to official sources.