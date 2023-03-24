Kanakiliyanallur Ellai Amman temple consecrated 

March 24, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A large number of devotees from nearby villages thronged Kanakiliyanallur in Lalgudi taluk in Tiruchi district to witness the consecration of Ellai Amman and four other temples on Friday.

Priests poured holy waters on the renovated gopurams of Ellai Amman, Renukadevi Amman, Jamathkani Munivar, Paapathi Amman, and Kaala Bairavar temples at Kanakiliyanallur.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekar Babu, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and, senior officials of HR&CE participated in the event.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operated more than 30 special buses from Tiruchi on Friday.

