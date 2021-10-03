Kambarasampettai bathing ghat cleaned up

Exnora International Tiruchi and Inner Wheel District 321 has cleaned up the Kambarasampettai nathing ghat, taking the concurrence of the Public Works Department. The members decided to make the most accessible ghat in the city plastic-free, clean and hygienic.

The ghat, only six km from the city on the Tiruchi-Karur highway, was ill-maintained. Devotees and tourists had discarded plastic waste, bottles, building debris among other items on the Cauvery embankment and created an unhygienic environment. Exnora International Tiruchi and Inner Wheel District 321 sought the permission of the PWD and undertook the exercise recently, said Kalavathy Shanmugham, vice-president, Tiruchi District Exnora.

The volunteers cleared plastic materials, weeds and bushes for a distance of 15 metres on either side of the bathing ghat, and placed placards with slogans appealing to the bathers to discard oil bottles, plastic sachets, soap wrappers etc., inside a bin placed close-by.

To commemorate the completion of the event, a mahadeepam was lit at the bathing ghat and over 50 lamps were floated in the river by the devotees in the presence of representatives of the PWD, Tiruchi District Exnora and Inner Wheel 321.