Kamban Kazhagam drops Governor’s name from event invite

July 04, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Kamban Kazhagam, Pudukottai, which had invited Governor R.N. Ravi as chief guest for the valedictory function of of the 48th ‘Kamban Peruvizha’ to be held in the town on July 23, has dropped his name from the invitation for the event.

The decision was taken in the wake of opposition and criticism from some quarters against inviting Mr. Ravi for the event, Kazhagam office-bearers said. “The message was conveyed to the Governor’s office,” said R. Sampath Kumar, secretary of the Kazhagam. The decision was taken to ensure the dignity of the office of the Governor, he added.

The organisers had already printed and circulated invitations carrying Mr. Ravi’s name for the final day function. Fresh invitations, without the Governor’s name, were being printed, he said.

The 10-day Kamban Peruvizha is scheduled to begin on July 14. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, Tiruchi Lok Sabha Member Su. Thirunavukkarasar (Congress), DMK Rajya Sabha member N. Siva and former AIADMK Minister C. Vijaya Baskar were among those scheduled to speak at the festival on various days.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had attended the event last year.

