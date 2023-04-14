Kamarajar Road in Mayiladuthurai to be widened

April 14, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Commuters of Kamarajar Road in Mayiladuthurai could look forward for some relief from back-breaking ride as the State Highways Department has started widening the crucial stretch of the Mayiladuthurai - Tharangambadi highway and plans to complete it at the earliest.

Being a pivotal link to bypass bazaar areas of Mayiladuthurai town, the Kamarajar Road connects Kumbakonam - Mayiladuthurai road with Tharangambadi and Tiruvarur roads. Many educational institutions and commercial establishments flank both sides of the road, making it the busiest stretch.

Residents expressed concern about the road being pothole-ridden, forcing motorists to suffer. R. Muthu Kumar, a regular user of the road, said the road chokes, particularly during peak hours, due to unregulated parking and encroachments on either side of the road.

A few weeks ago, the State Highways Department started widening the road after clearing encroachments. Collector AP. Mahabharathi said the State Highways Department has been carrying out 51 projects on a total outlay of ₹ 63 crore in the district under Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP) of the Urban Infrastructure Improvement Scheme.

Considering the large-scale movement of heavy vehicles on Kamarajar Road, the Highways Department decided to widen the seven-metre road and top it with Dense Bituminous Macadam (DBM) and Bituminous Concrete (BC). The package also includes construction of a 12-metre wide box culvert and storm water drain at a cost of ₹6.47 crore.

Similarly, widening of Thennaimara Salai stretch of Kallanai - Poompuhar road and construction of drains are under way on an outlay of ₹ 2.5 crore. The Highways department has been tasked to expedite the works and complete them at the earliest, the Collector added.