Kamal takes a dig at freebies

Freebies will only cause enslavement and accentuate economic hardships of the poor. Opportunity for economic productivity alone will eradicate poverty, Makkal Needhi Maiam Founder Kamal Haasan said during his campaign on Monday.

The State is steeped in huge debts due to corruption by the rulers and through distributing freebies. Freebies are like fire that will cause gradual damage to poor people.

The MNM will assert federalism and not capitulate to any force. Candidates of the MNM and allied parties will work for improving the economic lot of the poor through a focus on generating jobs, he said campaigning at Tiruverumbur for MNM candidate M. Muruganandham.

“All candidates in MNM and allied parties have been chosen on the basis of achievements in respective fields. Our victory is not even in winning, but in implementing all our promises. Give us five years and you will vote us again for another term. Our candidates may not have exposure to politics, but they are adept in service-mindedness,” the MNM leader said.

“We have devised effective schemes before coming to seek votes. The MNM is the only team playing for the State's welfare. Ignore the teams playing games of corruption,” he said.

Soliciting votes for the MNM-alliance at Pattukottai earlier, Mr. Haasan said his real service to the people had just begun. He will not hesitate to show the door to any MNM candidate if they fail to serve the people after being elected as MLA,

It was the duty of an elected government to serve the people and the MNM would fulfil this duty without fail, if elected.

Requesting the electorate not to accept money for votes, the MNM founder pointed out that those who bribed voters were not spending their personal money but were only distributing the money stolen from the pockets of public.