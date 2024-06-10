ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyanapuram Thirukalyanam festival on June 14

Updated - June 10, 2024 05:02 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 05:01 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The 83rd “varshika” (annual) Thirukkalyanam of Sri Alarmelmanga Sametha Sri Srinivasaperumal temple at Kalyanapuram near Thiruvaiyaru will be held on June 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “januvasa usthavam” when the decorated processional deity of Sri Srinivasaperumal mounted on a silver ‘garuda vahanam’ is taken around the temple will be held on June 13 evening around 7 p.m. followed by ‘nichyathartham’ at the temple.

On June 14, events such as ‘parathesakolam’, ‘maalai matruthal’ (exchanging of garlands) and others will commence by 10 a.m. and the main event - the celestial wedding — will be performed at around 1 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next day, “vishesha thirumanjanam” will be performed at 10.30 a.m. followed by “pushpa pallakku” at 7 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to a release from the Kalyanosthava Committee, this year’s Celestial Wedding, usually performed on the ‘shravana nakshatram’ day in the Tamil month of ‘thai’, is being conducted on the ‘uthrapalguni nakshatram’ in the Tamil month of ‘vaikasi’ since the consecration of the temple was held on June 9 this year in which the 46th ‘Jeer’ of Sri Ahobila Mutt, Sri Renganatha Yatheendra Mahadesikan participated. The last consecration of this temple was held in 2005.

Ends

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US