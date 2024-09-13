Kalyanapuram ‘Pavithra Usthavam’ from September 15

The ‘Varshika Pavithra Usthavam’ at Sri Alarmelmanga Sametha Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Kalyanapuram, will be held from September 15 to 20.

The annual event will begin on Sunday evening with ‘Vishvaksenarathanam’ followed by ‘yaga salai’ pujas and ‘homam’ from Monday morning. The festival will culminate with ‘theerthavari’ in Cauvery river on September 20 morning and ‘Vasorthathara Poornahuthi’ followed by ‘sathumurai’ in the night, according to a Thirupavithra Usthava Committee release.