Kalmandhai residents demand basic amenities

Published - July 19, 2024 08:19 pm IST - Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Kalmandhai, living in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) houses near Gandhi market along with members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), staged a protest demanding the provision of basic amenities in their area.

The TNUHDB housing complex comprises 126 houses. Previously, there were two bore wells, but currently, only one is functional. The residential area lacks a compound wall, leading to the dumping of vegetable waste from the nearby Gandhi Market. Additionally, lack of maintenance has led to the deterioration of the buildings.

Tiruchi / civic infrastructure

