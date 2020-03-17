Kallikudi market turns into quarantine zone

17 March 2020 21:07 IST

The State government has begun the work of converting the Integrated Market for Vegetables, Fruits and Flours at Kallikudi, which has been unused for more than two years, into an isolation area for quarantining passengers from listed countries landing at Tiruchi airport.

The market, constructed at an estimate of ₹77 crore with the financial support of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), was originally meant for shifting the wholesale traders of Gandhi Market in the city. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated the market in September 2017. But, it still remains unused as the traders refused to move to the new market, citing long distance from the city.

The market, which has 830 shops with lift and spacious parking facilities, has come in handy for the State government to quarantine the passengers landing at Tiruchi airport from those countries that are badly hit by COVID 19.

After inspecting the market along with the officials of the Public Health and Family Welfare and Rural Development, Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu has sent a note to the Agricultural Marketing Committee, which controls the Kallikudi market, asking its approval for converting it into an isolation area.

Confirming the development, a senior official told The Hindu that the facility at Kallikudi was found to be ideal to quarantine the passengers from listed countries. Since it was located very close to the Tiruchi airport, the passengers, suspected with COVID-19 virus, could be transported to the isolation area. They could be given proper medical support.

Preliminary steps for converting the market complex into an isolation area have already been initiated, the official added. The entire facility has been cleaned up. The Health Department officials have been working on creating all needed basic facilities for treating the patients.