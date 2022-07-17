Kallakurichi violence: ‘My daughter’s death is a planned murder’

The mother of the Class XII girl, who died in a private residential school in Kallakurichi on July 13, seeks capital punishment to those responsible for her daughter’s death

The mother of the Class XII girl, who died in a private residential school in Kallakurichi on July 13, seeks capital punishment to those responsible for her daughter’s death

The parents of the Class XII girl of a private residential school in Kallakurichi, whose death has triggered violence, were admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital at Perambalur on Sunday evening. The girl’s mother complained of body pain while her father had chest pain, said police sources.

Speaking to reporters at the hospital, the mother accused the school management of not replying to her despite her persistent struggle in a peaceful manner for the past four days, since her daughter’s death.

Justice sought

She alleged that her daughter’s death was a “planned murder” and demanded justice. She said a group of students had assembled in a peaceful manner, seeking justice for the death of her daughter. But the school management had let loose henchmen to indulge in violence and were blaming it on the students, who were protesting peacefully, to divert the issue, she claimed.

She alleged that the school management did not respond to her when she had gone to the school after her daughter’s death. The woman said she did not want any more untoward incidents, and demanded capital punishment for those responsible for her daughter’s death.

Meanwhile, CPI-M state secretary K. Balakrishnan called on the girl’s parents at the government hospital.

About 40 police personnel, including two Deputy Superintendents of Police, have rushed from Tiruchi to Kallakurichi district to maintain law and order.