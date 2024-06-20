Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: CM and Minister should take moral responsibility, says TDP

The Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam (TDP) has said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and the Prohibition and Excise Minister S. Muthusamy should own moral responsibility for the Karunapuram hooch tragedy and step down.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, TDP president P. Maniarasan pointed out that till 4 p.m. on June 20 a total of 38 persons have died and 102 were being treated at the hospitals.

Referring to the statements of the kin of the deceased and affected persons who have consumed illicit liquor aired by the electronic media, he claimed that the liquor consumers were driven towards the ‘cheap’ alternative due to costly Tasmac products and lost their lives.

Urging the Chief Minister and the Excise Minister to take moral responsibility for the hooch tragedy deaths, he called upon them to step down.

