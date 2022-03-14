‘Kalgaruda Sevai’ held
The “Kalgaruda Sevai” at Sri Srinvasaperumal temple in Nachchiyarkovil near Kumbakonam was held on Sunday night.
The decorated idol of Sri Srinivasaperumal was mounted on “Kalgarudan” and was taken around the four Mada Streets of Nachchiyarkovil as part of the annual panguni festival of the temple.
During the last two years, the event was held inside the temple in view of COVID-19 restrictions. This year, a large number of devotees witnessed the procession through the Mada Streets.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.