‘Kalgaruda Sevai’ held

The ‘Kalgarudan’ is being brought to Vahana Mandapam at Sri Srinivasaperumal temple in Nachchiyarkovil near Kumbakonam on Sunday.

The “Kalgaruda Sevai” at Sri Srinvasaperumal temple in Nachchiyarkovil near Kumbakonam was held on Sunday night.

The decorated idol of Sri Srinivasaperumal was mounted on “Kalgarudan” and was taken around the four Mada Streets of Nachchiyarkovil as part of the annual panguni festival of the temple.

During the last two years, the event was held inside the temple in view of COVID-19 restrictions. This year, a large number of devotees witnessed the procession through the Mada Streets.