Kalaignar’s Sangathamizh to be translated into French and German languages.

April 25, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil University has taken up the work of translating former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s book, “Sangathamizh” into French and German languages.

Disclosing this at the 13 th Convocation of Tamil University here on Monday, the vice-chancellor V. Thiruvalluvan said the project had been taken up by the Department of Translation with the fund allotted by the State government for translating Tamil literary works in foreign languages.

Stating that a sum of ₹12 lakh had been allotted for translating Tamil literary works into foreign languages, he said that the State government has approved proposals worth ₹2.11 crore for the revival of native folk arts, documentation of music and dance forms found in Silapathikaram, supporting research works on epigraphic references on Tamil culture and arts and other related works.

Former vice-chancellor Tamil Nadu Dr.MGR Medical University Sudha Seshayyan called upon Tamil scholars to delve into Tamil literature and publish lexicons and other works with reference to various fields so as to create a situation where Tamil youth could learn and understand a concept or a subject pursued in the world in his own mother tongue.

Governor and Chancellor R.N. Ravi conferred doctor of philosophy degrees on 325 persons, master of philosophy degrees on 723 persons, masters degrees in various subjects on 190, bachelor of education on 291 and bachelor degrees in various subjects on 45 persons on the occasion. A total of 9,670 persons who completed various courses conducted by the Directorate of Distance Education, Tamil University also received their certificates.